Lanes reopen on I-91 Southbound in Wallingford

By Ellie Stamp
 1 day ago

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lanes have reopened on 1-91 Southbound in Wallingford after a car crash caused multiple lanes to close on Monday morning.

The overturned vehicle led the three right lanes to close between Exits 15 and 14, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The lanes have since reopened.

No other information has been released at this time.

