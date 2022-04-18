Paris Community Theater Auditions

Click here to read the full article. CONCERT
A concert by Arcade Fire will headline the reopening of iconic London music venue KOKO on April 29. Arcade Fire last played London in 2018 and the KOKO show will celebrate the release of their sixth studio album “We,” out May 6. The historic live music venue, which first opened as the Camden Theatre in 1900, shut down in Jan. 2020 due to a fire and resulting water damage. Following three years of reconstruction and a $96 million redevelopment, KOKO will re-open as a 50,000 square foot live music venue, recording studio, broadcasting...
Comments / 0