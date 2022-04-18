ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 injured; 3 detained in South Carolina mall shooting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tim Renaud
 1 day ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Columbiana Centre just before 2:30 p.m. and immediately began assessing the situation.

Officials later confirmed people had been injured in the shooting and were seeking medical attention; however, the agency did not provide a number of those injured.

“The extent of injuries unknown at this time,” officials said.

Police officers are working on evacuating people from the mall. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a reunification site for those with loved ones involved in the shooting will be at the Fairfield Inn on Columbiana Drive.

During a 5 p.m. press conference, Chief Skip Holbrook with the Columbia Police Department said 911 received a call just after 2 p.m. reporting sounds of gunfire.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said 12 people were injured in the shooting incident. No fatalities were reported.

Among those, 10 received gunshot injuries while two were injured during a stampede.

Chief Holbrook said the oldest injury victim is 73 and the youngest is 15.

He said three people have been detained and believed those involved knew each other. Chief Holbrook said the three individuals were seen with firearms, at least one fired a weapon.

This is a developing story.

