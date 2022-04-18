ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

By JIMMY GOLEN
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its...

CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
Black Enterprise

Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
Boston

12 of the best signs spotted along the 2021 Boston Marathon route

For the second time in six months, spectators lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston, ready to cheer on athletes as they race in the 126th Boston Marathon. And, of course, with the crowds of supporters comes a plethora of creative signs. In case you missed them, here are dozen...
The Independent

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

Runners were gearing up for the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began.Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. He told them that the “comeback is greater than the setback.”McGillivray said in an interview that “it’s a new normal,” with some pandemic protocols still in place, such as requiring participants to be vaccinated or show an...
WMUR.com

Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
CBS Boston

Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 2022 Boston Marathon in images

The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Patriots' Day in Boston meant an early Red Sox game and, of course, the Boston Marathon. Lots of emotion and energy over the testing course.The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)The Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)The Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon USATThe Boston Marathon Eric Canha-USA TODAY SportsThe Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)The Boston Marathon (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)11
NECN

20 Amazing Photos From the 126th Boston Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes are participating in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots’ Day date on Monday, April 18 for the first time since 2019. This spring, the race is back to featuring a field of around 30,000 athletes, after a dip to about 20,000 in-person competitors in the fall.
ABC News

Brother of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time

It was a triumphant and emotional moment for Henry Richard as he threw his arms up in the air and crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon Monday. Nine years ago, Henry's younger brother, Martin Richard, was one of three people who were killed when two bombs detonated near the Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. Martin was 8 years old at the time.
