Kewanee, IL

Kewanee deciding how to spend $1.1 million in fed funds earmarked for water system

By Mike Berry
Star-Courier
 1 day ago

Kewanee’s water and sewer lines could see some significant upgrades, thanks to the federal government.

Under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Kewanee is getting $1,678,000. A spending plan approved by the council at its recent meeting calls for spending the money for public works projects, employee “premium pay,” and replacing revenue the city lost due to COVID-19.

The biggest share of the spending, about $1.1 million, is slated for water and sewer projects, although City Manager Gary Bradley said there has been no final decision on what work would be done.

Bradley said city officials will do a cost-benefit analysis to determine which projects the city should carry out.

ARPA project options include:

  • A new eight-inch water main at the intersection of Tenney and South streets.
  • A water main extension that would eliminate a dead end of the water line serving Elm Street north of 10th Street. Water customers there have complained of rusty water which city officials is the result of their being on a line that isn’t looped into the water system.
  • An extension of the 12-inch water main that would like the Ameren Illinois facility on Red Adams Road into the main that runs past Chautauqua Park.
  • A new water main for Edgewood Park.

“These are examples of possible projects,” Bradley said.

The ARPA plan says, “Water and sewer infrastructure needs both exceed the total allocation of (ARPA) funds to Kewanee. The intent of the City is to spend ARPA funds on eligible critical infrastructure projects. Projected expenditures are based on engineer’s estimated costs.

“Project selection (will be) based on meeting Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recommendations to improve maintenance and levels of service in drinking water and sanitary sewer services. water modeling to identify cost-benefit of proposed projects and maintenance and service records identifying specific lines in need of repair or replacement.”

Bradley said city officials will look into lining sewers to repair leaks in the pipes, a technique which is considerably cheaper than installing new lines.

City officials also have long known that major upgrades are required at the wastewater treatment plant, which was built in the late 1970s. The ARPA plan includes spending more than $400,000 on replacing aerator tanks and a storm pump station at the plant.

Another $84,000 from ARPA would go for employee premium pay, and $51,000 would reimburse the city for revenue lost during the pandemic.

3 News Now

Iowa company fined for sewage discharge near drinking water source

An Ottumwa company will pay $5,500 for releasing thousands of gallons of municipal wastewater into a rural area with a drain that leads directly to underground tile lines. The wastewater flowed into a ditch and creek that feed the Des Moines River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Star-Courier

