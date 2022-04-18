ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how water from the Kansas River travels through the treatment system and to Topeka faucets

By Alexander Edwards, Topeka Capital-Journal
 1 day ago
On the first of April, the city issued a release stating that water was cloudier in March than allowed.

Official said the water remained safe to drink, however, and attributed the murkiness to higher-than-average rainfall during that month.

This prompts the question: How does water get from the Kansas River to the faucet of the 170,000 customers Topeka Water Department serves?

The answer is a multistep process that begins at Topeka's water treatment facility just off of Interstate 70.

Topeka water treatment cliff's notes

The water is first pumped out of the river. It is sent to three large basins, where a polymer is introduced twice to encourage bonding between negatively charged particles.

Pure chlorine is added next as the initial disinfectant. Ammonia is added to make chloramine, and then a flocculant is introduced to encourage clumping.

"I want to start these, this chemical reaction where I've got charged particles colliding with each other," said Braxton Copley, director of public works at Topeka. "When they finally get enough weight, they're going to settle out."

Heavy things sink, and these clumps of lime will ultimately sink to the bottom of the basin, allowing the water to progress to the filters. Again the power of gravity is at work, with the water settles through a sand/anthracite coal filter that catches any remaining particles.

From there, it is sent to clear wells, the distribution system and eventually your faucet.

All of these steps are designed to work in tandem, but none are a 100% solution to treating water.

"No one of these processes is sufficient," Copley said. "You have to have all of them in concert, to be able to meet all of the drinking water qualities to have safe drinking water."

Cloudy water can still impact system, in spite of processes

There are a significant number of regulations around delivering safe drinking water to residents. The U.S. established minimum standards for safe drinking water with the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974. This allowed the Environmental Protection Agency to set and enforce those regulations.

One of those regulations is in regard to turbidity of the water going out to customers.

"The EPA regs says you're only allowed to exceed point three NTU 5% of the time," Copley said. "If you exceed one NTU that's going to be in Tier 1 violation has to be reported immediately."

March's turbidity level was above the allowed limit but was a Tier 2 violation. The water remained safe to drink, but Topeka was obligated to report the violation to KDHE.

As for the cause in the rise of turbidity, Copley said, "There are a couple of things going on."

"You have the reservoirs that have had a lot of organic matter sitting in those for months," he said. "Then you're also going to have runoff in terms of salt, sand, everything that was deposited on those roads, it's been washed off by the rain."

During rainfall, the reservoirs increase their discharge dramatically compared to the winter months. Sand and salt runs off roads and into the system. Due to the drought in parts of Kansas, dust can also find its way into the process. That adds another particulate that must be filtered out.

Copley said the treatment facility normally can counteract that but said this year was different due to how hard the treatment facility was hit in the initial rainfall event. He said Topeka Water was "just overwhelmed in terms of what we can do."

"We can only slow down the system so much," he said. "It's a matter of adding chemical but it's also a matter of time."

The water department has to balance demand with pressure during these events. If demand is high, but the system has been slowed down too much, the treatment process may not work as intended. This could result in a boil water order being issued.

Copley proud of work done, would drink cloudy water from March

The cloudy water residents may have experienced was a violation of regulations, KDHE only considered it a minor one. The city was in violation for about 13 hours, and is only the second time it has been out of compliance.

Copley said he was never concerned with the safety of the water being sent to the system.

"I take great pride in what we're doing here," he said. "There was never a point that I was concerned about the quality of this water for anyone to be going to be able to drink."

Alex Edwards is the local politics reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached via email at aedwards@gannett.com, or via twitter @AMEdwards21.

Comments / 0

