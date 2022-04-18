Navarro High School to celebrate Caribbean-style ‘carnival’

Studio 512 is featuring Kathryn Stern as our Woman Crush Wednesday: a local entrepreneur who is motivated to share Austin’s local artists with the world! She is the founder of Art Lease Austin, which connects luxury interior designers, stagers, and production designers with original local artwork. The company also supports clients through the process via consulting/education, research, curating options, price negotiations, procurement, logistics. It’s a full-service operation for individual collectors and design firms. Kathryn says that the bottoms line is to continue to benefit the original artist of each piece.
