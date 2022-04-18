Navarro High School to celebrate Caribbean-style ‘carnival’

Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Ringo!. TXHH says, “1-year-old Ringo is a shy guy who absolutely loves to play with other dogs. Ringo is overwhelmed by the shelter life, so he is very timid but very sweet. Once he gets used to you he loves the love! He will never turn down a belly scratch or a big smooch. Ringo just needs someone to be patient and loving with him while he adapts. You can visit Ringo at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”

LEANDER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO