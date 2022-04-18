ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Navarro High School to celebrate Caribbean-style ‘carnival’

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin high school business program wants all area schools to help celebrate school pride. The Navarro Early College High School business program is throwing a Cultural Carnival and Pride Week Celebration...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cleburne High School Celebrates Milestone

A high school senior in Cleburne is making history, achieving what no other female student at her school has ever done. "It feels like the best accomplishment really, so far in my 18 years of living," said Amira Nolan, a star student in Cleburne High School's information technology classes. A...
CLEBURNE, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Ringo, From Texas Humane Heroes!

Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Ringo!. TXHH says, “1-year-old Ringo is a shy guy who absolutely loves to play with other dogs. Ringo is overwhelmed by the shelter life, so he is very timid but very sweet. Once he gets used to you he loves the love! He will never turn down a belly scratch or a big smooch. Ringo just needs someone to be patient and loving with him while he adapts. You can visit Ringo at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”
LEANDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Parade#Caribbean#College#Highschool#Navarro High School#Aisd#Sgt
jambroadcasting.com

Women’s Tennis Falls to Southwestern University

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to Seguin, Texas, to take on Texas Lutheran University in their final conference match before the SCAC Championships. KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team finished their road conference series against Centenary College this weekend 1-2. Game 1 - Schreiner 3 - Centenary 2 In game 1 of the series, the Mountaineers defeated the Ladies 3-2. Leading the offense for Schreiner was Danielle Pedraza who continued her hot streak and went 3-4 at the plate and recorded 2 Singles, 1 Double, and 1 RBI. On the defensive side, it […]
SEGUIN, TX
KXAN

Supporting Local Creatives With Art Lease Austin

Studio 512 is featuring Kathryn Stern as our Woman Crush Wednesday: a local entrepreneur who is motivated to share Austin’s local artists with the world! She is the founder of Art Lease Austin, which connects luxury interior designers, stagers, and production designers with original local artwork. The company also supports clients through the process via consulting/education, research, curating options, price negotiations, procurement, logistics. It’s a full-service operation for individual collectors and design firms. Kathryn says that the bottoms line is to continue to benefit the original artist of each piece.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

First look at Moody Center - Austin's newest entertainment and sports arena

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s newest sports and entertainment arena is now open. On Monday, CBS Austin got a tour of the University of Texas' new Moody Center which is set to hold its first concert on Wednesday. Finishing touches are still being put on the arena which replaces the Frank Erwin Center and will be home to top concert tours and the University of Texas at Austin Men’s and Women’s basketball games.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy