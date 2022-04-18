Person in custody after standoff with New York police

(WWLP) – One person is in custody after a standoff with police at a corner store in Syracuse, New York.

Police responded to a call that a man and a woman were walking their dogs and the man reportedly had a handgun.

When officers arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside a convenience store on Westcott street, along with a woman, dogs and the store clerk.

The standoff lasted for about an hour and a half before the suspect came out of the store and was taken into custody. No one was injured.

