Person in custody after standoff with New York police
(WWLP) – One person is in custody after a standoff with police at a corner store in Syracuse, New York.
Police responded to a call that a man and a woman were walking their dogs and the man reportedly had a handgun.
When officers arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside a convenience store on Westcott street, along with a woman, dogs and the store clerk.
The standoff lasted for about an hour and a half before the suspect came out of the store and was taken into custody. No one was injured.
