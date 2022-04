Interim manager Ralf Rangnick remains without a number of key players but Bruno Fernandes is available following a car crash on the eve of the “underdogs” Manchester United’s trip to rivals Liverpool.All eyes will be on Anfield as the old foes meet on Tuesday, when Jurgen Klopp’s men will attempt to move top of the Premier League – if only for the night – and the Red Devils look to bolster their top-four hopes.United’s Champions League qualification chances received a huge shot in the arm on Saturday, when their hard-fought 3-2 win against Norwich came as Tottenham and Arsenal fell...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO