Dare County, NC

Twenty-three Outer Banks nonprofit executives receive Duke University certificates

By Contributed
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNonprofit leaders from throughout the region attended eight days of virtual training that covered nonprofit management topics including finance, development, strategic planning, board governance and more. All 23 attendees completed the coursework and received nonprofit management certificates from Duke’s Office of Continuing Studies. The training sessions were conducted virtually due to...

Dare County, NC
