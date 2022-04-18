Twenty-three Outer Banks nonprofit executives receive Duke University certificates

(Reuters) - Employment rates for the law class of 2021 rebounded from the pandemic-induced slump that hit the previous class, ending up stronger than they were two years ago. Nearly 76% of last year’s new juris doctors found jobs that require bar passage within 10 months of leaving campus — up from 72% among the class of 2020, according to figures released Monday by the American Bar Association. And 83% of 2021 law grads had either full-time, long-term jobs that require passing the bar or jobs for which a J.D. is an advantage, up from 77% the previous year.

EDUCATION ・ 22 HOURS AGO