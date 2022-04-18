ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

Evelyn Darlene Lambdin, age 79, of Jellico

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 1 day ago

Evelyn Darlene Kissick Lambdin 79 died April, 17th 2022. She was born in Fort Wayne, IN on February 10, 1943, to John and Mildred Kissick. She is survived by her daughters Chris (Bo) Bucker of Newcomb Tn, Dawn Cordell of Corbin Ky, and son Jay (Linda) Lambdin of Spring, TX. A...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman) Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn A. Martin

Evelyn A. Martin (nee Bodden), 86, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, to the late Joseph and Irma (nee Bintzler) in the Town of Theresa. Evelyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1955. On February 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Martin at St. Kilian in Campbellsport. Together they raised their five children. She was a member of St. Anthony Ladies Society and Resurrection Catholic Church. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and making quilts. She loved to listen to country and old-time music. Evelyn also enjoyed trips up to Green Bay with friends and going to musicals at the Fireside. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
KEWASKUM, WI
Herald-Journal

Evelyn "Babe" Hunsaker

Evelyn Fordella Walker Hunsaker, known to friends as "Babe", passed away on March 23rd, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Evelyn was born July 27th, 1929 in Ogden, Utah. She was born on the corner of 28th and Washington Boulevard in her uncle’s brand new Model T Ford and given the name Fordella. When she was a baby her one-year-old sister Dolores couldn’t say Fordella; she called her Babe and the name stuck. She was raised in Ogden, Utah and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Evelyn graduated from Ogden High School in 1947. She met her sweetheart, Ray Carlos Hunsaker, on a blind date. They were married in 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in 1951. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as the 4th Ward and Stake Librarian for many years.
OGDEN, UT
Franklin County Free Press

Darlene V Sprow obituary 1932~2022

Darlene V Sprow, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Born October 21, 1932 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Janet Pugh Crider. Darlene was a 1951 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Jellico, TN
County
Campbell County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy