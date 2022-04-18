ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling forgetful, exhausted, or overwhelmed? How to change your ‘new normal’

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve heard many discussions about the “new normal” over the past two years, but the concept doesn’t just relate to the pandemic. Experts say many of us have become accustomed to living in a heightened state of stress and anxiety -- and may not even realize how bad the situation has...

