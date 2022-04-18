ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

British GP at Silverstone already a 142,000 sellout as F1 boom continues

By Giles Richards
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wous_0fCLPl8L00
Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2021 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Photograph: POOL Via FIA/PA

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone has sold out in the shortest time in the race’s history and is now expected to break all previous attendance records. The race organisers cite an unprecedented demand for tickets that reflects a surge in Formula One’s popularity, and not only here. F1 expects all its remaining 20 races this year will also sell out.

All 142,000 tickets for British Grand Prix race day on Sunday 3 July have definitely been sold and the organisers feel demand for the Friday and Saturday of the race weekend is such that tickets for those days, too, could also all be taken up.

Related: Monaco Grand Prix organisers insist race will retain spot on F1 calendar

This would be the first time in the history of the race, which has been on the F1 calendar every year since 1950, that all three days have sold out and in that case the weekend crowd will surpass the record of 356,000 who attended in 2021 .

“We have experienced unprecedented demand for tickets for the 2022 Formula One British Grand Prix,” said Stuart Pringle, Silverstone’s managing director. “We have never reached a position of sellout so early in the year.

“We have increased capacity slightly by adding extra grandstand seats and anticipate our race day crowd to reach 142,000 this year. If sales continue at this pace, we expect to be sold out across all three days.”

Silverstone is not the only circuit enjoying the resurgence of interest. F1 believes that all of the remaining 20 races will be held with capacity crowds, including the races in the Middle East which do not have broad motorsport audiences, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, the latter of which is likely to replace the cancelled Russian GP.

The season finale in Abu Dhabi last year attracted 108.7 million TV viewers globally while the sport reported a cumulative audience for 2021 of 1.55 billion, a 4% increase on the 2020 season.

The most recent round, held in Melbourne, attracted 420,000 fans, Australia’s highest attendance across a weekend sporting event. The race, which took place at 6am UK time, returned one of the broadcaster Sky’s highest viewing figures. It averaged at 1.01 million, making it the most watched morning F1 race on Sky Sports, an increase of 41% on the Australian GP in 2019 and a higher average than the final round of golf’s Masters garnered that evening.

F1 recently announced it would be holding a race in Las Vegas next season and is expected to add Kyalami in South Africa to the calendar in the near future. The US will now host three races in 2023 as the sport expands in the marketplace it has long wanted to crack. F1’s chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, has stated that the interest in hosting races was such that the sport could easily hold up to 30 meetings a season, although the calendar is capped at 24.

The interest is in part because of the success of the Netflix series Drive To Survive. Equally, however, F1 is also reaping the benefit of the concerted effort the F1 owner, Liberty Media, has made to attract a new, younger audience since taking over the sport in 2017. The sport has enjoyed a huge increase in interest in its digital platforms, into which F1 has poured considerable effort and expense to try to reach a younger and wider demographic. Given they were starting almost from scratch, the figures would always be on an upward curve but the scale and speed has been surprising. There has been exponential growth in social media engagement, with numbers making F1 the fastest growing major sport globally. Across its platforms the sport reached 49.1m followers in 2021.

Motorsportbroadcasting.com reports that F1’s YouTube channel, which shows highlights of races, reflects these efforts and the engagement it is now generating. The site recorded that, five years on from the 2017 Australian GP, for which the highlights had 3.8m views, this year’s race had 7.1m views after one day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Sulking’ Lewis Hamilton may be ‘thinking about switching teams’, claims Mika Hakkinen

Ex-Formula 1 driver Mika Hakkinen believes Lewis Hamilton may be looking to leave Mercedes after a bad start to the 2022 season.Hamilton has been on the podium once this campaign, a third place finish in Bahrain, leaving him in fifth in the driver standings. The British driver would have been targeting a record eighth title this season but he is currently 43 points behind leader Charles Leclerc.The same can’t be said for Hamilton’s teammate George Russell who slid into second after a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.“George comes from a team with little or no success. He had...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Daily Mail

'Sulking' Lewis Hamilton could be thinking of LEAVING Mercedes after a difficult start to the new season, claims ex-Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen

Former F1 star Mika Hakkinen believes 'sulking' Lewis Hamilton could be set to leave Mercedes after his difficult start to the new season. The Brit and teammate George Russell's motors have been struggling with a 'porpoising' issue so far this campaign, meaning they are around a second behind Ferrari off each lap.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula One can ‘choose where’ it wants to race as demand soars to add new GPs to calendar

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says Formula 1 has the luxury of choosing where they race due to how in demand the sport is.Las Vegas has been added to the race calendar from the 2023 season and many more locations are interested in being involved. Steiner says this is thanks to the F1 having a good commercial standing.“I think in general, Las Vegas, a lot of people cannot wait to go there, we all like Sin City,” Steiner told GP Fans. “I think with the sponsors coming in, it will help.“In general, Formula 1 is in a good place commercially....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Race schedule, start times and how to watch

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place this Sunday with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looking to extend his lead at the top of the driver standings.So far the star has won two of the opening three races and is currently 34 points ahead of second place George Russell. Defending champion Max Verstappen will bid to get his season back on track after having to retire from two races. He did bag a win in Saudi Arabia but the disappointing ends in Bahrain and Australia sees him in fifth.And though Leclerc holds a commanding lead, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Grand Prix#F1 Race#Monaco Grand Prix
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Sad! Is Donald Trump just too boring for a grand Shakespearean makeover?

If you want to satirise a power figure or a political movement, you automatically reach for Shakespeare. Theatrical history is littered with examples. In 1937, Orson Welles staged a modern-dress Julius Caesar that evoked the worlds of Nazi Germany and fascist Italy. In 1941, Bertolt Brecht used Richard III as a template for his anti-Hitlerian The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. In 1966, Barbara Garson’s MacBird! daringly suggested that Lyndon Johnson was a modern Macbeth implicated in the death of JFK. So it is hardly surprising that writers and directors turn to the Bard in depicting Donald Trump.
POTUS
The Guardian

German chancellor ‘stalling on heavy weaponry to Ukraine’

Germany’s chancellor is under growing pressure to authorise the delivery of heavy weaponry to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s looming eastern offensive, with Olaf Scholz’s coalition partners accusing him of failing to live up to his promises. The centre-left leader had surprised even close partners in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy