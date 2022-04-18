ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duff, TN

Richard Malicoat, age 69, of Little White Oak

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 1 day ago

Age 69 of the Little White Oak Community (Duff, Tennessee)...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

19 Rewind: Strawberry Picking

ELORA, Tenn. – Years ago, before “The Story with Jerry Hayes,” I did a series of stories called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job!” This is one of those. In this “19 Rewind,” we take you to Dennison’s Family Farm where I picked strawberries. Although, I may have eaten as many as I picked. Dennison’s is […]
AGRICULTURE
Ironton Tribune

Nurse Honor Guard chair Oakes dies at age 73

One of the co-founders of a local group that focuses on honoring those who those who have dedicated their lives to nursing has passed. Maria Oakes, of Ironton, of the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities, died Thursday at age 73. Oakes, who worked at Cabell Huntington Neonatal Intensive...
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy