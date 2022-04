Used vehicle prices in the U.S. have jumped by more than 50% over the past year. Leading the way are affordable hybrids and a once-shunned EV. It’s no secret that an inventory-constrained American vehicle market has shoppers paying more for all vehicles. On the used vehicle side, affordable green vehicles are among those that are fetching the highest prices. Some are up 50% or more in value since last year.

GAS PRICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO