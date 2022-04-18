ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Busch seals first NASCAR Cup Series win of year

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Kyle Busch slipped past the spinning cars of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to steal his first...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

The Spun

Look: NASCAR Star Is Furious With This Weekend’s Race

It’s safe to say that NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is not a fan of this weekend’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick, a veteran NASCAR driver, made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday night. The longtime NASCAR driver sounded...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Kyle Busch steals win at Bristol

It was quite an eventful day at the racetrack Sunday, and FOX had you covered at Bristol Motor Speedway for Kyle Busch's come-from-behind win in the revamped Food City Dirt Race. In a wild finish, Busch snuck past for the win after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun out.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch’s Win On Sunday

Just one week ago, Kyle Busch said that NASCAR’s Cup Series dirt race sets the sport back. But that didn’t stop him from taking the checkered flag in Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race. Running in third on the final lap, a slide out resulting from Chase...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Kevin Harvick Sounds Off On Race: NASCAR World Reacts

Sunday night’s Cup Series race on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to draw in plenty of eye balls, but at least one prominent driver isn’t a fan of it. Veteran NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
WJHL

Kyle Busch wins Food City Dirt Race in chaotic final lap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick on the final lap and Kyle Busch drove past both to claim victory in the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday night, securing his first win of the season. Until the final lap, Reddick had managed to hold off both Briscoe and […]
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Kyle Busch snaps 25-race winless streak at Bristol Dirt race

Kyle Busch stole the win at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday night after contact between Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe in the final corner allowed the two-time Cup champion to sneak through for the victory. Reddick led 99 of the final 100 laps, playing strong defense after multiple late...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Talladega Advance

MOTORSPORTS
Harvick has harsh words for NASCAR after messy Bristol dirt exit

Kevin Harvick was more frustrated with how his race started than how it ended Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick exited the Food City Dirt Race after 100 laps following a crash. Caught up in a multi-car incident on the backstretch with Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, and Noah Gragson, the No. 4 Ford Mustang was not drivable because of right front suspension damage.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN

