Dunnville man charged with stealing car parts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Wilkinsburg man is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing mail.
A grand jury indicted 54-year-old Tyrone Mobley on four counts, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
According to the indictment, Mobley stole mail and other packages for months starting in December of 2020.
Mobley took the mail from authorized USPS depositories around Oakland and Shadyside, prosecutors said.
He could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
