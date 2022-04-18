A Southern Seafood Affair at the Epicurean Theatre

Havana Grill in River North has dishes from all over Latin America, including ceviche, chiles rellenos, eight different mojitos, and jibaritos—which is our favorite thing to order here. Havana Grill’s steak jibarito has chargrilled skirt steak is folded high, melded with caramelized onions and chihuahua cheese that spills out between the two plantains after your first bite. It’s good the way it is, but even better, after drenching it in the small side of garlic oil with the seasoned fries that come with it.
