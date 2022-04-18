ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mads Mikkelsen: Harrison Ford is a monster of a man

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMads Mikkelsen has described Harrison Ford as a "very nice, monster of a man". The 56-year-old Danish actor was blown away by how fit the Hollywood legend - who turns 80 in July - did while shooting 'Indiana Jones 5'. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Not just as an...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
EW.com

The Snub That Still Hurts: Where is the love for Harrison Ford?

Maybe he just made it look too easy. At 79, Harrison Ford has never dramatically transformed himself for a role, or taken a turn we might not recognize; if the idea of "American Man" were still a simple prototype, his picture would be right there in the dictionary, with a lopsided grin and that comet-trail slash of a scar on his chin. For more than half a century, the former Illinois Boy Scout has so embodied a certain stoic, heroic ideal that it's a mild surprise sometimes to remember that saving the world from rampaging Russians or Nazis or Sith Lords is just his well-paid day job.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

At 79 Years, Harrison Ford Is Still A Beast On The Indiana Jones 5 Set, As Mads Mikkelsen Details Crazy Workout After Night Shoot

When Harrison Ford started shooting Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first Indiana Jones movie, in late June of 1980, he was just about to turn 38 years old. Flash-forward to Indiana Jones 5’s principal photography, Ford was 79 years old during most of that period. However, according to Mads Mikkelsen, one of his costars on the upcoming movie, Ford is still a beast at his older age, as evidenced by the crazy workout Mikkelsen saw him do following a night shoot.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Interviews With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen And More!

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore including Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Jessica Williams (Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) chat about their favorite fantastic beasts from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in this interview with CinemaBlend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
James Mangold
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to TCM Classic Film Festival

Warren Beatty, Pam Grier, Jane Seymour, Tony Bill, Margaret O’Brien, Drew Barrymore, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Lori Petty, Kevin Bacon and Topher Grace are on the way to the TCM Classic Film Festival next month. For a 40th anniversary screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), which kicks off the April 21-24 event in Hollywood, Barrymore will walk the red carpet with her onscreen brother Henry Thomas, director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhat's Inside "Everyone Wins" Nominees Gift Bag: From Liposuction Treatments to Scottish Castle Stay'West Side Story' Producer Kristie Macosko Krieger Says Steven Spielberg Wanted "Gritty and Real"...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Danish
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Wants to Work with Ari Aster and Christopher Nolan Next

Click here to read the full article. This month’s release of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a buddy comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as himself, has led to a renewed interest in the actor’s eclectic filmography. While films like “Face/Off” and “Leaving Las Vegas” have always been beloved, many cinephiles are using Cage’s moment in the spotlight to discover the excellent work he has done in small films like “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space.” While Cage devotees have praised the actor’s recent work for years, his critically lauded performance in “Pig” reminded much of the world of Cage’s acting...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Father Stu (2022 movie) Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, trailer, release date

Father Stu is the true-to-life story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long. Startattle.com – Father Stu 2022. This movie is an uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in an unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While working as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday School teacher. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, ultimately leading him to realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson & Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring countless others along the way.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: “Would Have Been a Fun Deal”

Josh Brolin has made quite an impact in superhero films as it is, but he’s reflecting on one that got away. The actor — known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Cable in Deadpool 2 — was a recent guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. During the interview, he discussed having been in contention to play Batman for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker settled on Ben Affleck, who made his debut in the iconic role with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's 'Outer Range': TV ReviewJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jay Leno Calls Out The Academy For Saying They Were Going To ‘Investigate’ The Will Smith Slap Incident

By now we’ve heard a lot of varying takes on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, and even some about the Academy’s response to the matter, but one take we hadn’t heard was Jay Leno’s. The former late night host recently opened up about his own feelings while watching the broadcast, but he also had a candid take on how the members of the Academy responded afterward.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Eddie Redmayne Recalls Robert Pattinson’s Unhinged Audition Technique Before Their Blockbuster Fame

These roommate tales from Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan and more U.K. actors keep getting better and better with every recount. They’ve spilled and clarified stories about their days as struggling young actors in Hollywood. Now, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s Eddie Redmayne was the latest from the friend group to open up about their living arrangement. While Redmayne has an Oscar under his belt, it seemed mutual friend Robert Pattinson might’ve been the most committed actor. The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor recalled The Batman actor’s unhinged audition technique before they shot to the Hollywood A-list.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in "erasing" the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy