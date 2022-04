FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The City of Franklin’s annual Easter Egg Hunt has been rescheduled for Friday, April 15, at 6:00 p.m.. The event will be held at Fountain Park. “We want to get this event in and the best chance of that by the looks of the weather forecast is 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in Fountain Park,” said City of Franklin Events/Marketing Coordinator Ronnie Beith.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO