Boston Marathon 2022: Start times, prize money, spectator info, race map, road closures (Live Blog)

BOSTON — The Patriots Day running of the Boston Marathon is back for the first time since 2019. Some 30,000 athletes will tackle the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square. It’s the 126th running of the world-renowned classic with athletes from all 50 states and 100 countries. Keep checking back for live updates of major headlines from the racecourse. See below for the start times, the race map, important spectator information, and road closures.

Schedule of Start Times:

The first participants will start at 6:00 a.m. with military marchers, followed by the men’s and women’s wheelchair division, and handcycles. The elite men and women will get going shortly after 9:30 a.m. followed by the para-athletics divisions and several waves of thousands of more runners.

9:02 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Men - on racecourse now

9:05 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Women - on racecourse now

9:30 a.m. ET – Handcycle & Duo Participants - on racecourse now

9:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men - on racecourse now

9:45 a.m. ET – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. ET – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. ET – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. ET – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. ET – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. ET – Wave 4

After the top runners leave Hopkinton, they will race through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before reaching Boston.

The top men’s and women’s runners should be in Ashland after 9:52 a.m., then in Framingham after 10:07 a.m., then Natick after 10:24 a.m., then in Wellesley after 10:41 a.m., then in Newton after 11:16 a.m., then in Brookline after 11:30 a.m. and at the finish line in Boston after 11:45 a.m.

Monday 9:00 a.m.: Boston Marathon security update from Kelly Sullivan in Hopkinton and how law enforcement are paying tribute to fallen Trooper Tamar Bucci

Monday 8:23 a.m.: State and federal law enforcement update their security plans for this year’s race. There are no credible threats, they say.

Monday 7:55 a.m.: Go time! 2018 Boston Marathon winner - American Des Linden - is headed for the start line with other elite runners.

Monday 7:15 a.m.: Robert Goulston, who has run 0.0 marathon miles, checks in with those who have as they start making their way toward Hopkinton for the start.

Monday 7:07 a.m.: Kelly Sullivan talks with James Cassidy of the Dana Farber marathon team out at the start in Hopkinton.

Monday 6:44 a.m.: Pre-race security. State Police bomb squad’s final preparations for today’s race.

Monday 6:35 a.m.: JUST IN: Reigning men’s wheelchair athlete is out.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Sho Watanabe of Japan have withdrawn from today’s 126th Boston Marathon. Hug is the reigning men’s wheelchair division champion, five-time Boston winner, and course record holder. Watanabe finished ninth last year.

The BAA says Hug withdrew due to “medical reasons” but did not elaborate.

Marcel Hug Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, rolls across the finish line to win the men's wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Boston Marathon Racecourse

Boston Marathon Racecourse (BAA)

Prize money:

The total prize money distributed among top finishers of the Boston Marathon will be $876,500, plus an additional $50,000 if course records are broken in the open or wheelchair divisions. The winners of the men’s and women’s races will each get $150,000. The first-place finishers in the wheelchair divisions will each get $25,000.

Spectator information:

Spectators are encouraged to leave large items such as backpacks and strollers at home. These items are not banned; however, individuals may be subject to search. This is an entirely outdoor, open-air event. It is encouraged, but not required, to wear masks, according to the City of Boston. The BAA’s Family Meeting Area is located on Stuart Street between Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street. Family, friends, and athletes are urged to make plans prior to the race about where to reunite post-race.

Street Closures & Traffic Advisories:

Please see the traffic advisory from the Boston Transportation Department.

Vehicle traffic will be prohibited and parking will be restricted on many streets in Boston on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Using the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on Marathon Monday is strongly recommended. Detailed information on MBTA service can be found at www.MBTA.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket.

On Marathon Monday, Newbury Street and Huntington Avenue outbound will be closed to vehicle traffic to allow easier spectator movement in the area.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the City’s Bluebikes program.

