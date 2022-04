There have been a number of Star Wars projects that have gone unrealized over the years, with one that fans are continuously surprised never saw the light of say being the animated series Star Wars Detours, which came from Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. Adding even more disappointment to the series' abandonment is that "Weird" Al Yankovic recently revealed that he had written and recorded music for an episode of the series, though he and the creators learned shortly after that the series was being shelved indefinitely. Neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have offered any hint that Star Wars Detours could ever be released in any capacity.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO