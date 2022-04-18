Rising COVID cases can set city's COVID alert back to Omicron surge days

New York City is once again stepping up its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Castle Hill Library is just one of the places that the city is handing out free at-home testing kits today, in addition to the mobile and brick-and-morter testing spots they're also running around the five boroughs. All are part of the city's effort to distribute 6.3 million tests in April.

This extra push comes with health officials saying they expected COVID cases to rise after this past holiday weekend with Easter, Passover and Ramandan all happening at the same time leading to even more traveling and group gatherings than normal.

Even before this weekend, cases were on the rise. They tripled in just the last month around the city and rising a full percent in the last week causing City Health Commisioner Ashwin Vasan to say he expects to raise the city's COVID alert level from low to medium at some point this week. It'll be the first time it would reach that level since the original Omicron surge in January.

Anyone looking to get a COVID test can visit this website.