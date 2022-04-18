ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) provided a bullish outlook after reporting a smaller-than expected 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, as growth in consumer lending overshadowed a decline in global dealmaking.

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Bank of America customers had spent at the highest level ever recorded for the first quarter, representing a double-digit percentage increase from a year ago.

"Could a slowdown in the economy happen? Perhaps. But right now, the size of the economy is bigger than pre-pandemic levels. Consumer spending remains strong, unemployment is low and wages are rising," Moynihan told analysts on a conference call.

Moynihan's comments contrasted with those of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who last week warned of economic uncertainties arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation. read more

Shares in Bank of America were up 3.1% by midday.

The bank said its net interest income, the difference between what it earns from lending and pays out on deposits, would grow by $650 million in the second quarter. The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes are expected to help banks' bread-and-butter business --taking deposits and lending. read more

Because of its high proportion of consumer deposits, Bank of America is likely to benefit more from rate rises than rivals, analysts say. Profit was also boosted by the release of $362 million from its reserves it had set aside for bad loans.

The bank reported a 9% rise in consumer banking revenue to $8.8 billion in the quarter ended March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl4ei_0fCLCpoS00
A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Profit applicable to common shareholders fell nearly 13% to $6.6 billion, or 80 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $7.56 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 75 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

The strong performance by the consumer business overshadowed a weaker performance in investment banking. Investment banking fees plunged 35% to $1.5 billion in the quarter.

Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, however, investment banking businesses have taken a hit as geopolitical turmoil fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine slammed the brakes on last year's breakneck pace of deal-making and a boom in the IPO market.

Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

The bank said it has approximately $700 million in total exposure to Russia, comprised mostly of loans to 9 clients and a "de minimis" amount of counterparty risk. Executives said it has been reducing its exposure to Russia since 2015 in response to the Russia's invasion of Crimea.

Bank of America rounds out a mixed earnings season for Wall Street banks with peers JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) posting profit declines.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Ipo#Investment Banking#Bank Of America Corp#Jpmorgan Chase Co Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy