Number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County takes slight dip

The state Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running April 10 through April 14.

As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. April 14.

The 38 new cases is down from 42 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, but well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From April 10 to April 14, the Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations in Skagit County.

Through April 14, the county has had 204 COVID-19 deaths and 1,122 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.