Inside LBCC’s Nordic Cup

Powered by half a glass of Hibiki, it’s time for Dave to go toe to toe with the latest listener questions plucked from the Majordomo Media Discord—and tonight, he’s determined to take down the Picnic Industrial Complex once and for all. Also swept up in the battle: sleeping in the goal at soccer practice, admitting to being a lurker on your own Discord server, eating in bed vs. eating outside, catching Dave glamping, mayonnaise-based salads, picking the locks at vacation homes, making Caesar dressing with fish sauce, dipping French fries in your Frosty, shopping-cart shot put, and the outlandish action-movie understanding of how people eat Chinese food.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO