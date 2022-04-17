ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Inside LBCC's Nordic Cup

 2 days ago

Did you know that there is a place at Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus that serves Starbucks?. The Nordic Cup is a small coffee shop located in the LAC Viking Food Court that sells a variety of drinks and baked goods for students, including select drinks from Starbucks'...

