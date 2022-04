Due to the cost of living crisis, as touched upon & speculated in various threads, UK viewers are, for the first time in a decade, cutting back on streaming services. After the stupid (in my opinion) inflation busting price rises at this particular time from Virgin (and to an extent Sky), more people than I have ever known before seem to be intent on scrapping, or at least downgrading, traditional pay TV from Virgin/Sky too.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO