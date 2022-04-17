ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia gets first snow in 8 years

USC Gamecock
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blanket of snow covered USC's campus on Jan. 21, 2022 — the first snow in eight years. “Snowball fights on the Horseshoe tonight!” Interim university President Harris Pastides posted to Twitter. “Haven’t seen that since 2014. Enjoy it while you can, students. Melting starts tomorrow! Have fun and be...

www.dailygamecock.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

First round of spring snow, rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Keep your coats handy, temperatures will once again be dropping to seasonable levels in Maine. Below freezing temperatures overnight and in the early morning hours may cause some precipitation to fall as snow or ice. Thursday morning may bring snow in the morning before changing to...
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snows#Mascot#Snow Angel#Student Housing#Freezing Rain#Horseshoe#Twitter
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
KATV

Early Spring system brings heavy snow to Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) – The old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait five minutes. With the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, that seems pretty accurate. Severe weather rolled in, bringing some much-needed rain, that rain transitioning to thick snow and low visibility. Parts...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
The Weather Channel

Another Strong Spring Storm With Severe Weather and Snow Targets the Plains

Another classic stormy spring setup is in the cards late this week. Severe thunderstorms are probable in the Plains Friday, and could last into the weekend. Another snowstorm may hammer parts of the northern High Plains with heavy snow and strong winds. There's growing confidence in yet another strong spring...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Snow, Rain, Sleet for Thursday

It’s been a somewhat cool day, although pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Our highs have mostly remained in the mid and upper 40s with some lucky 50s far south. Our skies began sunny and now we see some more clouds filling in from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and light snow for Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of rain continue through the early evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s. Areas of drizzle tonight with lows in the upper 30s.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be cloudy and breezy for Friday. Wind gusts on Friday afternoon could top 35 miles per hour. Scattered showers for Friday, but mainly in the afternoon. Light snow showers will be possible Friday night. No accumulation of snow is expected.Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel colder. Mostly sunny & chilly for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Not as breezy. Rain chances return next week with showers Tuesday through Thursday. REST OF TODAY: Cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the low 40s.TONIGHT: Evening showers, then cloudy with drizzle overnight. Low 37°FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain in the afternoon, then light snow showers at night. Breezy west winds. High 48°SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High 40°
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

First full weekend of spring brings rain and snow to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The first full weekend of spring brings rain and snow showers. Coverage increases through the afternoon. A coating of snow is expected for most of the area, but higher amounts will be in the mountain ridges. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. These areas could receive 2″-5″ of snow accumulation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather rollercoaster in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries continue Sunday evening with little-to-no accumulation. These will continue through the morning rush on Monday. First thing in the morning, wind chills will be in the single digits with gusty winds up to 30 mph. The winds finally back off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
WJLA

Nationals Monday night game postponed due to weather

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Monday night game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks has been postponed due to inclement weather in the D.C.-area. The game is rescheduled for 1:05 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, as part of a doubleheader split. The second game of the split doubleheader is...
WASHINGTON, DC
AccuWeather

April snowstorm turns Northeast into a winter wonderland

A major winter-like storm unloaded up to 18 inches of snow in some parts of the interior Northeast. Elsewhere, heavy rains caused flooding and at least one fatality was blamed on the stormy weather. Winter continued to make an appearance in the northeastern United States on Monday, despite the calendar...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Record-breaking spring snow blankets April flowers

While snow lovers rejoiced at the sight of wintry precipitation, the tulips and crocuses may not have been so happy. Here's what the blanketing spring snowstorm did to the flower gardens throughout the region. If you thought the weather whiplash from sunny 70-degree spring conditions to wintry snow showers was...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy