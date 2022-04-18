ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

First National Community Bank headlines. Accident on I-75 Sunday kills driver. Small Rome-based company illustrates why Savannah’s deepened port is critical. The vaccine gap between Northwest Georgia and the state widens. Newsletter shifts to Tuesdays, Fridays. This week’s headlines.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 2 days ago

29-year-old man dies in single car accident on I-75 near Adairsville Sunday. Rome-based Relish, exclusive dishware with ties to Cabell Sweeney and partners, highlights AJC report on why billion-dollar deepening of Savannah port critical to...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3

I-85 in Gwinnett County shutdown, SWAT team on scene negotiating with armed person on bus

UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Need to park at Atlanta airport? There’s a new project to know about starting today

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Passengers heading to the world’s busiest airport will want to know about changes to the parking situation. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will close portions of Level 1 of the South parking deck beginning Wednesday. Other levels will close at a later date. The closures are part of the airport’s South Parking Deck Renewal Project.
ATLANTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

Augusta man dies in neighborhood shooting near Butler Creek

Richmond County authorities are investigating a neighborhood shooting early Sunday morning that left an Augusta man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen reported in a news release that JaJuan Russell, 21, was shot on the 3700 block of Oslo Road, which is located east of Butler Creek and south of Old McDuffie Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency services where he was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
Community Policy