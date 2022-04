April 20 (UPI) -- National Cheddar Fries Day, celebrated annually on April 20, was started by a Texas restaurant in 2016 to promote one of its signature dishes. The holiday was founded in 2016 by Dallas-based Snuffer's Restaurant and Bar. The eatery wanted a day set aside to celebrate the combination of crispy French fries and cheddar cheese, which has been on the Snuffer's menu since 1978.

