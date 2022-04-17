ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

Family trying to save vacant childhood home runs out of time

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mz4r_0fCKYeH200

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A family trying to save their childhood home is out of time.

The house has sat empty for years and is considered to a blighted property scheduled to be torn down.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke to the family about changes they said they’ve made to fix the problems.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The family claims the property has been overrun by trespassers for years.

The family has tried to make improvements, but despite these changes, the family missed the deadline for demolition.

“Thieves came into the property and destroyed it and made it look that way, and we started cleaning it up. Every time we tried cleaning it up, they’d go back in and tear it up again,” Annette Wooten said.

After her father and mother became ill, the home sat vacant.

“My father and mother purchased this in 1972. I was a young kid,” Wooten said.

Wooten’s childhood home turned into a nuisance property, with years and years of code violations.

She said the family has tried to stay on top of it over the years.

“They gave us about six months on that, as far as the code piece of it — the code violations,” she said.

She said they installed a deck and fixed the sidings of the house, but the deadline to get everything fixed has passed.

Wooten said she faced challenges trying to hire workers.

“All I’m asking is that we are given another chance. That’s all I’m asking for,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Newell called the office of the judge presiding over the case and was told the decision is final.

It’s not clear when the house could be torn down.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Young boy was left in tears after two bullies cut his hair in school while their teacher was busy on her laptop; the boy’s parents said their son hasn’t smiled once since losing his hair

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Society
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Home
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy