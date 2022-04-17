ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Many worshipers celebrate Easter in-person for the first time in two years

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0pJD_0fCKXPwo00

From Buckhead to Stone Mountain and Rome to the Middle East, worshippers celebrated the Easter holiday worldwide, and many of those services happened right in metro Atlanta.

Thousands of people filled the sanctuary at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia for Resurrection Sunday. Sunday was the first time New Birth held service indoors in two years since the pandemic started.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pastor Jamal Bryant told Channel 2 this was a long time coming.

“It’s absolutely amazing, almost magical. The spirit of people who are returning back to church, for the first time in two years. It really gives me great delight. People have been living in fear because of the pandemic, but today the modeled that faith is strong than the fear,” he said.

People also gathered on top of Stone Mountain for the Easter sunrise service, a service that had also been put on hold because of the pandemic.

Sandra Ritter said she wouldn’t miss this for the world.

“The sunrise was awesome. I was praying to God that it wouldn’t rain today, because all week it’s been saying it’s going to rain and God is good. God is good. He’s risen, he’s alive,” Ritter said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

That’s the same message worshippers celebrated at Cathedral of Christ the King on Peachtree in Atlanta. Many said they have been waiting for the chance to worship inside the cathedral again and there’s no better day to do that than on Easter Sunday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
City
Stone Mountain, GA
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Rome, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Society
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
allthatsinteresting.com

How Tall Was Jesus? According To Researchers, Not Very

While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
RELIGION
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Missionary#Channel 2#Cathedral Of Christ
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Pope Francis has celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he was expected at an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy. He exhorted them to “serve, with a clear conscience, the holy and faithful people of God.” Francis made no reference to decades of scandals involving priests who sexually abused children and were often transferred from parish to parish...
RELIGION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy