Young father shot, killed at Easter gathering after fight with girlfriend’s family, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said a teenager was shot and killed at a Riverdale home early at an Easter gathering.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Valley Hill Road around 12:22 a.m.

Police found the victim, 19-year-old Reginald Manual, wounded in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound.

Manual was able to tell police who shot him before he later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined that Manual was at an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family when he and his girlfriend’s mother got into an argument.

Police said Manual wanted to remove his child from the home and walked out of the house after the fight.

Jaswan Burroughs, the mother’s boyfriend, was identified as the shooter and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

