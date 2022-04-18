O'Hare Airport's people mover resumes 24/7 service for 1st time in 3 years

As more and more people return to air travel, O'Hare Airport's people mover has resumed 24-hour service for the first time in more than three years Monday.

The fully-automated Airport Transit System moves passengers in elevated rail cars between terminals, parking and rental car lots, the Kiss 'n' Fly location, several Pace routes and a Metra station.

"Well I'm glad it's open because we've got places to be," said passenger Travis Harrington. "I'm pretty sure it makes it a lot more convenient for everyone."

Each three-car train carries up to about 150 people, with service operating every three minutes on a three-mile loop.

The trains have been packed Monday morning, with frequent travelers looking forward to the people mover's return.

"I think it's very convenient for passengers," said Sal De Angelo. "So we don't have to wait for that shuttle bus and extremely long lines anymore. I think it's going to be more convenient for everybody and more beneficial, and get everyone on their way."

The Chicago Department of Aviation says the transit system will reduce road congestion and emissions, as fewer cars and buses will be now traveling between terminals, parking lots and ground transportation.

It's a major upgrade from the shuttle buses used during the airport's construction project.

"They're very, very annoying and always backed up," DeAngelo said. "This is definitely a lot more convenient for everybody."

The round-the-clock return follows completion of a rebuild project that cost more than $350 million.

That was initially set to be completed in 2018, but project delays and the pandemic caused some major slowdowns.