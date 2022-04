BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the 20th anniversary of her arrival in College Park, Brenda Frese has agreed to a contract extension keeping her with the Maryland women’s basketball team through the 2028-29 season, the university said. Frese’s previous deal, signed last May, kept her on campus through 2027-28. The announcement comes after Frese guided the Terps to a 23-9 record this past season and their 10th Sweet Sixteen appearance during her two-decade tenure as coach. 20 years ago today, @BrendaFrese was hired as our head coach of this storied program… and rejuvenate it she has. 🐢🏆 pic.twitter.com/Oxl8ZLGHXR — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 2, 2022 Frese’s teams have...

