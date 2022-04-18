ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

KWQC

IRS offers free electronic filing service ahead of Tax Day

(Gray News) - You might not need to pay for tax preparation services this year as the IRS is reminding taxpayers of its free file option. The IRS released tips on Thursday for select taxpayers to save money on tax preparation and assistance. Taxpayers that earn up to $73,000 a...
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Can tax refunds be deposited on a Sunday?

Monday marks the deadline to get your taxes filed with the IRS for 2021, and many want to know when to expect a refund. Many have already filed and want to know if they can see their refund deposited over the weekend. When you receive a refund depends on when...
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

