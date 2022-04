Pictured is the infamous Spotted Lanternfly.(Arlutz73/iStock) Scientists across the country are warning of the invasive Spotted Lanternfly’s comeback expected this spring. In August of 2018, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a Pest Alert when the species started to become prevalent. Since then, any efforts to eradicate the bugs have proven to be ineffective. The bugs are delighted with their new home, plenty of food, and space for their millions and millions of babies to grow up and thrive…

26 DAYS AGO