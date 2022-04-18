Crash involving Hampden County Sheriff's Office vehicle in Milton under investigation

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials responded to a car crash involving a police officer in Jefferson County Monday afternoon. Reports say the Arnold police officer’s car was hit near the parking lot of Dollar General on Jeffco Blvd. at Miller Rd. Officials transported the officer to the hospital. The...
BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The Carlisle Police Department in Middlesex County reported that Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Eloa was last seen wearing black pants,...
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and two more are seriously injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Marshfield, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Marshfield police received a call about the crash in the area of...
UPDATE: The killing of a woman whose body was found battered, bloodied and stuffed into the trunk of a car parked on a Paterson, NJ street took some new turns, including an instant guilty plea from the primary witness and two more arrests. Passaic County prosecutors dropped murder and conspiracy...
A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg while commuting on a MBTA bus in Boston on Monday morning, according to the Boston Police Department. Boston police said officers responded to the gunshot incident at 10:25 a.m., the bus was parked at 943 Morton Street near Blue Hill Avenue. A...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
Twelve people including one juvenile were arrested last week after a weeklong safety detail by the Springfield police. During the week of March 13, Springfield police seized a total of 14 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.
State police are investigating a crash in Western Massachusetts that killed a woman who they say was in the center travel lane of a busy roadway. The incident took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, April 11. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 34-year-old man...
Comments / 0