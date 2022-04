The Mount Union football team's annual golf outing will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. at Tannenhauf Golf Club. The cost is $100 per person with teams made of up to four members. Registration will close on Friday, June 10. For more information, contact Daryl Ely at 330-829-2808 or email elydw@mountunion.edu. This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mount Union football golf outing set for June 11

