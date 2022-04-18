Remembering Kayla: Mount Vernon continues to struggle with loss of beloved teen

Students in Mount Vernon are learning remotely today and tomorrow as the community grapples with the death of Kayla Green.

District officials say many students and staff are having difficulty coping with the loss of the 16-year-old, who was stabbed to death during a day of celebration for the boys’ basketball team's win in the state championship on Friday, April 8.

A 15-year-old from Mount Vernon is in police custody, charged with manslaughter and other felonies.

In a letter, school officials denounced the violence and ask the community to come forward with any information about the incident to help the ongoing investigation by law enforcement.

In a recent letter to the community, school officials denounced the incident saying, "We will not accept violence among our students, in our schools, or in our community. We reject the casual acceptance of aggression and violence in our national culture."

Last night, News 12 spoke with people at a vigil to remember Green, who was the JV cheerleading captain, loved the color pink and hoped to one day become a nurse. "I remember her sweet voice saying, 'Hi Ms. Torres.' I'm really going to miss her," said teacher Elizabeth Torres.

The school district says grief counselors and other resources are available to help the community handle the loss, including when classes will be back in person this Wednesday.