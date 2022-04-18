ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Legals for April, 18 2022

 2 days ago

No. 28519 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION HIGHWAY 93 NORTH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 837EY) on April 5, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential) are described as: That portion of the Southwest one-quarter of the Southeast one-quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) of Section 18, and the Northwest one-quarter of the Northeast one-quarter (NW1/4NE1/4) of Section 19, all in Township 29 N, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. Known as Tract 1 of Certificate of Survey No. 14127 The regulations defining the SAG-10 and R-2.5 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written protests to the change proposed for a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from persons owning real property within Flathead County whose names appear on the last completed assessment roll of Flathead County and who either are registered voters in Flathead County or execute and acknowledge their protests before a notary public. DATED this 5th day of April 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 11, 18, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28520 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION RURAL WHITEFISH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 2417Z) on April 5, 2022 to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Rural Whitefish Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural). The property is located at 2505 and 2525 East Lakeshore Drive outside of Whitefish and the boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural): Parcel A of Certificate of Survey No. 20173, located in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 31 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. AND Tract 1 of Retracement Certificate of Survey No. 16804, located and being in Government Lot 1 in Section 14, Township 31 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. The regulations defining the SAG-10 and SAG-5 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written protests to the change proposed for a portion of the Rural Whitefish Zoning District from persons owning real property within Flathead County whose names appear on the last completed assessment roll of Flathead County and who either are registered voters in Flathead County or execute and acknowledge their protests before a notary public. DATED this 5th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chair April 11, 18, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28504 NOTICE OF ELECTION Notice is hereby given that in Flathead County, on May 3, 2022 a regular election will be held in: Bigfork Water & Sewer District and Hungry Horse Fire District to elect trustees for the districts. The election will be conducted by mail ballot only; regular polling places will not be open. Ballots will be mailed April 18, 2022 In order to be counted, ballots must be received at the election office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, May 3, 2022 Return your ballot by mailing or dropping it off at: Flathead County Election Department -40 11th St West #230, Kalispell, MT 59901 DATED this 31th day of March, 2022. Debbie Pierson Flathead County Election Administrator April 4, 11, 18, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28499 IN THE ASBESTOS CLAIMS COURT OF THE STATE OF MONTANA MONTANA TWENTY-THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT In re Asbestos Litigation, Consolidated Cases Cause No. DV-57-2011-083-AE NOTICE OF MOTION TO APPROVE INSURANCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND ENTERING INJUNCTIONS (Robinson Insulation Receivership) PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on May 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. the Asbestos Claims Court of the State of Montana (the "Court") in the representative matter of Hall v. Robinson Insulation, Cause No. DV-57-2011-083-AE, will conduct a hearing at the Flathead County Courthouse, 920 S. Main Street, Kalispell MT, 59901, to determine whether to approve a Settlement Agreement and Release between (i) Kelly O'Brien, as Receiver for Robinson Insulation Company and Grogan Robinson Lumber Company ("Robinson") and Farmers Insurance Exchange ("Farmers") resolving disputes regarding certain historical liability insurance policies (the "Policies") issued or allegedly issued by Farmers to Robinson Insulation Co. ("Robinson") and/or Grogan Robinson Lumber Co. ("Grogan"), or under which Robinson and/or affiliated entities are insured or may claim to be insured or entitled to benefits (as more particularly defined in the Settlement Agreement). Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, (i) Farmers agree to pay their respective settlement amounts to the Receiver to be held in a qualified settlement trust(ii) Farmers and its affiliates will receive a release of all past, present, and future Claims, known and unknown, based upon, arising from, or attributable to the Policies, and (iii) any and all rights and Interests in the Policies will be deemed to have been resolved, thus permanently and irrevocably extinguishing all rights, duties, and coverage under the Policies. In addition to asking the court to approve the Settlement Agreement, the Receiver is also asking the Court to enter an Injunctive Order that (i) permanently enjoins the prosecution, continuation, or commencement of any Claim that any person or entity holds, asserts, or may in the future hold or assert against Farmers or its affiliates, based upon, arising from, or attributable to any of the Policies and (ii) bar the assertion of claims against Farmers and its affiliates for contribution, subrogation, indemnification, or similar claims related to the Policies or the matters released in the Settlement Agreement. Copies of the Receiver's motion and the Settlement Agreement can be obtained by contacting counsel for the Receiver, Certain Libby Claimants, or Farmers at the addresses set forth below. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND THE ORDER APPROVING THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND ENTERING THE INJUNCTION. If you wish to object to approval of the Settlement Agreement or entry of the Injunctions, you must file an objection on or by April 17, 2022. Any such objection should be filed with the Asbestos Claims Court (Montana's 23rd Judicial District Court) at the Montana 8th Judicial District Courthouse in the Travis W. Hall vs. Robinson Insulation Company matter, DV-57-2011-083-AE, and served upon the following: (i) the Receiver, Kelly O'Brien, Esq., 128 Second Street East, Kalispell, Montana 59903, ko@measurelaw.com, (ii) counsel for Certain Libby Claimants, Allan McGarvey, Esq., McGarvey Law, 345 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901, amcgarvey@mcgarveylaw.com, (iii) counsel for Farmers Insurance Exchange, Adam Tunning, Esq., Moulton Bellingham, PC, 27 North 27th Street, Suite 1900, P.O. Box 2559, Billings, MT 59103-2559, adam.tunning@moultonbellingham.com. April 4, 11, 18, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28524 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: 1. Property. This Notice concerns the following described real property (the "Property") located in Flathead County, Montana: The surface only of Lot 12 of Angel Point Properties, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. Together with a 1/20th interest in and to all roads as shown and set forth on the plat of Angel Point Properties, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. 2. Trust Indenture. The Grantor named below executed and delivered to the Beneficiary named below a Deed of Trust (hereinafter the "Trust Indenture"), which is a trust indenture under the Small Tract Financing Act of Montana, §§ 71-1-301, et seq., M.C.A., covering the Property. The Trust Indenture is described as follows: Date: November 20, 2006 Grantor: John Vincent Hover Original Trustee: C. Mark Hash Beneficiary: Glacier Bank recorded in the records of Flathead County, Montana on November 27, 2006 at Reception No. 200633115570. 3. Note. The above-referenced Trust Indenture was given to secure payment of a Home Equity Line of Credit in the original principal amount of $100,000.00 owing from the Grantor to the Beneficiary. The Home Equity Line of Credit is dated the same date as the Trust Indenture. 4. Substitute Trustee. JAY T. JOHNSON, an attorney authorized to practice law in Montana, was substituted as Trustee under the Trust Indenture by a written document recorded in the records of Flathead County, Montana on March 30 2022, as Document No. 202200008247. 5. Default. Grantor is in default under the Home Equity Line of Credit and Trust Indenture. The default consists of failure to pay the entire outstanding principal balance, accrued interest and all other charges due under the Home Equity Line of Credit on its maturity date of November 25, 2021, and failure to pay property taxes assessed against the Property. 6. Amount Owing. The amount owing under the Home Equity Line of Credit Agreement and Trust Indenture as of March 1, 2022, is as follows: Principal $ 90,641.45 Interest $ 785.35 Late Charges $ 4,661.52 Other Charges 39.80 Interest accrues on the principal balance at the daily rate of approximately $14.27913. Late charges are assessed at the greater of 5.00% of the regularly scheduled payment or $15.00 for each payment that is more than ten (10) days late. The total balance due on the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture is the sum of the above items, including interest to the date of payment, plus costs and expenses actually incurred by the Beneficiary, funds advanced by the Beneficiary to preserve or protect its collateral in accordance with the Trust Indenture, and reasonable trustee's and attorney's fees. 7. Acceleration. Notice is hereby given that the Beneficiary under the Trust Indenture has elected and declared all principal and interest to be immediately due and payable in consequence of the default of Grantor under the Home Equity Line of Credit and Trust Indenture. 8. Notice of Sale. Notice is hereby given that the Beneficiary under the Trust Indenture and the undersigned Trustee hereby elect to sell or cause to be sold the Property described above to satisfy the obligation secured by the Trust Indenture. The sale will be held at the following date, time and place: Date: August 10, 2022 Time: 10:00 o'clock a.m. Place: First Floor Foyer, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901 The undersigned Trustee will sell the Property at public auction to the highest bidder, in cash or cash equivalents (cashier's checks or certified checks), in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of the sale. Any person, including the Beneficiary under the Trust Indenture but excluding the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The conveyance of the Property to the purchaser will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied. The sale is made on an as-is, where-is and with all faults basis. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the Property on the 10th day following the sale. 9. Cure. The Grantor, or it successor in interest in the Property or any part thereof or any other person having a subordinate lien or encumbrance of record thereon or any beneficiary under a subordinate trust indenture, at any time prior to the time fixed by the Trustee for the trustee's sale, may pay to the Beneficiary or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary the entire amount then due under the terms of the Trust Indenture and the obligation secured thereby, including costs and expenses actually incurred and reasonable trustee's and attorney's fees, other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF COLLECTING THE DEBT. Dated: March 30, 2022. /s/ Jay T. Johnson Jay T. Johnson Substitute Trustee STATE OF MONTANA ) : ss County of Flathead ) This instrument was acknowledged before me on March 30, 2022, by JAY T. JOHNSON. /s/ Kathleen A. Burt Notary Public for the State of Montana Residing at Kalispell, Montana My Commission expires July 23, 2024 April 11, 18, 25, 2022 MNAXLP ________________________

Letters to the editor April 18

Re-elect Pierson I am expressing my support for Debbie Pierson in her re-election campaign for Flathead County Clerk Recorder. Debbie is finishing her second term of service and has performed exceptionally well for all our citizens. Debbie has developed a great staff that provides efficient, effective and friendly service for the land records, birth and death records, elections and records preservation departments. Debbie is well qualified and has a proven track record over these past seven plus years. She leads her office with dedication, honesty and integrity. Please join me in voting for Debbie Pierson at the June Primary Elections. — Lois...
Carson City legal - 22694

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, AUBREY ROWLATT, the duly appointed executor of the Estate of KIRBY NISH, having filed in this Court a Petition for Approval, Confirmation, and Ratification of Sale of Real Property containing therein prayers for an Order authorizing the following:. 1) Authorization to sell the estate’s...
Flathead Business Watercooler

Kalispell chamber lunch The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South, Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806. Business perpetuation planning Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney,...
Montana unemployment falls to record low 2.3% in March

HELENA (AP) — Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in March to 2.3% as it continued to hit new record lows, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday. The number of unemployed people in the state fell to 13,106 — a decline of 1,162 people from February. Montana's unemployment rate in recent months has been the lowest since records started being kept in 1976. “Because of Montanans’ hard work, we’re at our lowest unemployment rate ever, and more Montanans are working than ever before,” Gianforte said in a press release. “While Montana’s rapid economic growth has lowered our unemployment rate and driven...
ADI Builders owner sentenced for wire fraud

The owner of a Flathead County construction company who took customers’ money and spent it on personal expenses, including leasing a racetrack and buying car racing trophies, was sentenced to 70 months behind bars in federal court Tuesday. Craig Mark Draper, 55, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud after striking a deal with prosecutors. He initially faced 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. As part of the sentence, Draper must pay $543,859 in restitution. He will spend three years on supervised release following his prison stint. Prosecutors said Draper moved to the...
A year in, Montana’s rolled-back public health powers leave some areas in limbo

A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over. The law, which took effect last April amid criticism of mask mandates and other covid restrictions on businesses, gave local elected leaders the final say in creating public health rules. Supporters said elected officials would be accountable to voters if they abuse that authority, while opponents said the change would inject politics into health decisions. Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health...
Report: Montana Medicaid reduced ER visits, charity care, leaned into telehealth

A groundbreaking study released Thursday showed that many of Montana’s greatest hopes about how Medicaid expansion could benefit the state have turned out to be true, and in some cases, better than expected. The report, commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, conducted by Manatt Health, demonstrated that reliance on emergency room for medical care fell significantly, hospitals and healthcare systems saw the amount of uncompensated charity care drop, and the state spent less of its funds than neighboring or comparable states on healthcare. “Improving health is a complicated, costly task, but the findings are really significant,” said Dr. Aaron Wernham, the CEO...
Junell (Sletvold) Gates , 65

Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home. Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day. Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid. She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the...
Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Recreational cannabis sales off to a booming start

Recreational cannabis revenue in Montana is exceeding projections — by a wide margin. Providers in the Treasure State have sold about $44 million in recreational marijuana products since the beginning of the year when sales first became legal. Add in medical marijuana and that total soars to $73 million year to date, according to Montana Department of Revenue data from early April. If the current trajectory continues, the state will hit $174 million in recreational cannabis sales by the end of the year. The state budget office initially projected $130 million in 2022. The healthy totals come as no surprise. It was just...
Kalispell approves grant request from neighborhood

Kalispell City Council on Monday approved a grant application that could allow for a South Woodland Drive community to connect to the city’s sewer system. NeighborWorks Montana, on behalf of the Morning Star Community, requested the city serve as a host for a grant submittal that would provide funds to build the required infrastructure to connect to the city sewer system. The community is a resident-owned manufactured home facility that includes 41 homes and 21 septic and drain field systems. Council supported the application, saying the community provides affordable housing and noting that the grants would allow for the move away...
Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86

Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86, of Bigfork, passed away April 17, 2022 at St Joseph Hospital in Polson. June was born June 26, 1935 to Clyde and Uldene (Hawkins) Nebeker in Twin Falls, Idaho. She met and married Keith McClain Oct. 31, 1951. To this union three sons were born: Hank, Randy and Brett. As well as taking care of three boys, she worked and retired from First Security Bank in Helena. June was an artist of various media; ceramics, painting and quilting, all of which created beauty. June enjoyed crafting, dancing, bowling and wintering in Arizona with her husband, Keith. June...
Law Roundup: Man has TV forensic show expectations

A Bigfork man may be watching too many forensic and crime dramas on TV when he reportedly expected Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to do some kind of forensic investigation on a picture on his phone because he thought it was a fake photo and didn’t look like what someone told him. He said if the photo was “false” he believed it would be a felony. He was advised that’s not a service law enforcement offers like they do on TV and could take his phone to a private party. He said, OK, goodbye. Four dogs on the lam in Columbia Falls...
What is Gianforte’s plan to save Montana State Hospital?

I have been the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Montana since 2008. Montana State Hospital is Montana’s safety net to prevent tragedy in adults with mental health conditions. It is terrifying for us and the families we serve to see the facility in a tailspin. Admissions to the hospital are restricted to people that have had a mental health professional, county attorney and judge unanimously determine that there is an imminent risk of injury or death if the person is not hospitalized. While Montana State Hospital has never been perfect, the administration and staff have for decades risen...
Emergency responders making house calls to reduce 911 calls

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — It's not an emergency, it's a house call. Madison Valley Medical Center first responder Corey Siders recently knocked on the front door of an Ennis home, just to check on 91-year-old Robert Kensinger. Kensinger sat with his walker near the kitchen table as Siders took readings for heart rate and blood pressure. "Sometimes in the morning, it starts to hurt; the whole leg. My left foot is swollen," Kesninger tells the medic. Some Montana emergency responders, like those in the Madison Valley, are trying something new. Instead of only responding to 911 calls, they are working with patients in...
Board to interview health officer applicant

The Flathead City-County Board of Health is slated to interview Tuesday the lone candidate for the health department’s soon-to-be-vacant health officer position. Applicant Michael Chambers has been the administrator for the Macon County Health Department in Missouri since 2015, according to information provided by the Flathead County Health Department. Prior to that, he was operations manager for Samaritan Hospital in Macon, Missouri from 2004-2015, and was environmental services supervisor for North Kansas City Hospital in Missouri from 2001-2004. Chambers has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and health care management.  The board of health will meet with Chambers Tuesday, April 19, from 11...
Whitefish Council looks at requests from businesses

Whitefish City Council on Monday will hear from two businesses — one looking to open in a new location and the other looking to expand at its current location. Both businesses are requesting conditional-use permits for their operations. The council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Foxtail Forskola is seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a first- through third-grade alternative school on Second Street. The building contains Loula’s Cafe on the lower floor and has been used most recently as office space on the second and loft floors. Schools are a conditional use in the WB-3 business zone, and...
Bigfork Water and Sewer candidate forum

Meet the candidates forum for the Bigfork Water and Sewer District and Bigfork School District no. 38 at a candidates forum starting at 5:30 p.m. April 21, in the Ark Building, 8559 Montana 35. Public invited. Eeach candidate will be given a set amount of time to address the audience. A moderated session of pre-selected questions will follow. The evening will wrap up with an opportunity for attendees to mingle with the candidates. This event is open to the community. Cookies and beverages will be provided. Send your candidate questions to info@bigfork.org. Limit the wording of your questions and, be aware, not all questions will be included. Submitted questions may be paraphrased and/or combined. Submit your questions by Tuesday, April 19.
Kalispell planning board recommends senior housing complex

The Kalispell Planning Board voted Tuesday to recommend a senior affordable housing complex proposal adjacent to the Gateway Community Center. The project, known as Creekside Commons, includes 31 apartments for residents age 55 and older. The units would be income and rent-restricted. Planning board members spoke favorably of the project’s expected boost to affordable housing to Kalispell. “I find this to be a very worthy project,” member Doug Kaufman said. The one-acre property is located at 1203 U.S. Highway 2 West, in the northern portion of the Gateway Community Center’s parking lot. In 2020, Creekside Commons earned $6,435,000 in housing tax credits...
Know the consequences of CI-121

Know the consequences before signing the petition to put CI-121 on the November ballot. At face value, CI-121 and freezing your residential property taxes may sound like a good idea. But if you further investigate the details of this misleading ballot initiative, you will find several adverse consequences. What is CI-121? It is a ballot initiative proposing a constitutional amendment that would freeze residential property value at the 2019 level and changes the assessed value to the acquisition value when purchased. This concept is not new and not from Montana. It is based on a California idea being proposed by a...
