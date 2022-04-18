ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami hosts Atlanta with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7.5; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 115-91 on April 17 led by 27 points from Duncan Robinson, while Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points for the Hawks.

The Heat are 13-3 in division games. Miami scores 110.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-7 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Robinson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 28.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

