Doctor Who fans are ‘thrilled’ as classic companions Tegan and Ace star in new trailer

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

Doctor Who fans are “thrilled” after BBC teased the return of two classic companions in the centenary special trailer.

Jodie Whittaker ’s final episode, which will air later this year, will see actors Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred return as Tegan Jovanka and Ace.

Fielding was a companion to the fourth and fifth Doctors from 1981 to 1984, while Alred appeared on the show from 1987 to 1989 alongside the seventh Doctor.

The trailer, which was shown after Sunday (17 April) night’s Easter special, also shows Whittaker’s Doctor being told that she’s going to die.

The 39-year-old actor announced her departure from the series last year.

For the first time since Doctor Who returned to BBC One in 2005, the Master, the Daleks, and the Cybermen will all feature in one single story.

“Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said.

“They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!”

The “epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor” will also mark the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Fielding also shared her experience of featuring on the show. She said: “In some ways, it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways, it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

Aldred added: “It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the Tardis team again.”

Fans are quite excited about the return of Fielding and Aldred’s characters.

“Didn’t realise that nostalgia would become the number one hot property talked about in #DoctorWho when we got to see companions I knew from way back watching Who as a kid on-screen, now returning in the #13thDoctor’s finale ep aka Tegan and Ace,” one person wrote.

Another fan added: “This makes me happier than I ever thought it could! Finally, Ace and Tegan are back!”

“Ace and Tegan?!? Holy s***, I need to catch up on #DoctorWho quickly,” another fan wrote.

Also confirmed to be taking to the screen for the Doctor’s epic battle for survival are Jacob Anderson’s Vinder and Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Stewart.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

