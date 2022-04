– OPINION – Come on CDC, let’s call for hepatitis A vaccines for all food service workers. There has been an ongoing and massive hepatitis A outbreak that has been sweeping the United States over the last several years. Seeing yet another hepatitis A scare in a food service worker has been a far too common occurrence. Here is what the CDC continues to say about vaccinating food handlers:

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO