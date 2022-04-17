ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Would Luke Bryan Be a Bartender If He Was Never Discovered?

By Jess
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to think about Luke Bryan being anything other than... well, Luke Bryan. With sold out shows, a long list of No. 1 hits and a larger-than-life personality, his name has become synonymous with country music. But what if he had never been discovered?. Recently, the cast of...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartender#American Idol#Abc
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

American Idol fans think Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back in 2022 for a brand new season of American Idol. On the hunt for this year’s singing superstar, the judges have been blown away at many of the auditions so far. Country singers to R’n’B performers have graced the American Idol audition room singing their renditions of huge hits such as Whitney Houston’s I’m Your Baby Tonight.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Judge Lionel Richie says he was nervous after Massachusetts native Scarlet forgets song during duo but sends singer to top 24 of competition

A Springfield-area native attempted to redeem herself during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” after she forgot the song during the duo round of the competition. “During the duet round me and my partner both forgot the song because we had just learned it,” Scarlet said in an interview with the show.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Randy Jackson Doesn't Mince Words When Explaining His Problem With ABC's American Idol And NBC's The Voice

Singing competitions wouldn’t be the phenomenon they are today without the three judges who sat behind the table for the original run of American Idol back in 2002. Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell introduced the world to a 20-year-old singer from Texas named Kelly Clarkson, and the lyrics she belted A Moment Like This might as well have been about the show itself. Twenty years (and seasons) later, Idol is still going strong, but the ABC show has changed, Jackson said, and not necessarily for the better. NBC’s The Voice suffers from the same problem of being “too nice,” the famed music producer said, and he had strong opinions about how it happened and why it’s a problem.
TV & VIDEOS
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy