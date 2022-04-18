ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-5)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -176, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.8.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 24-57 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 0.8 home runs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (groin), Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

