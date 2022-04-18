ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Angels visit the Astros on 3-game road win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (6-3) vs. Houston Astros (5-4)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .33 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Angels +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Houston Astros aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 51-30 record at home last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.78 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 38-43 on the road last season. The Angels averaged three extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

