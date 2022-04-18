ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers take on the Braves after Freeman’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Atlanta Braves (5-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 15.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, .00 ERA, .00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Braves +165; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after Freddie Freeman’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 4-0 at home and 7-2 overall. The Dodgers have a 6-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 5-6 record overall and a 3-4 record at home. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run while hitting .320 for the Dodgers. Austin Barnes is 4-for-10 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has four home runs, a walk and eight RBI while hitting .318 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-2, .270 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Braves: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger Homer, Trea Turner’s 3-RBI Double Vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a series-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves, but the story of the night was Freddie Freeman. Entering the game Freeman was still looking for his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. As he stepped up to the plate against his former club, it didn’t take long for the Southern California native to change that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. Braves since joining Dodgers [Video]

Freddie Freeman landed with the Dodgers instead of staying with the Braves in free agency and he had a gift for his former team in his first at-bat. Monday night marked a bittersweet moment for Atlanta Braves fans. On one hand, they were going to get to see Freddie Freeman reunite with his former teammates still just several months after they won a World Series together. Of course, the other hand is that Freeman is now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers facing Atlanta for the first time since his free agency departure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jackson
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Caleb Ferguson
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Mike Soroka
numberfire.com

Will Smith sitting for Dodgers against Atlanta

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Barnes is starting at catcher over Smith and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Barnes for 7.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves lineup Tuesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rosario was held out of the lineup for Monday's series opener, but he is back in there on Tuesday to play right field and hit fifth. Guillermo Heredia is back on the bench after filling in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves
The Associated Press

Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks face the Nationals looking to stop road slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-6, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -129, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Orioles look to end 5-game road skid, play the Athletics

Baltimore Orioles (3-8, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (6-5, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -127, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 runs.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Red Sox face the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (6-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 11.81 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, five strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to begin a three-game series. Cleveland had an 80-82...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (6-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-5, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104 BOTTOM LINE: The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Brewers host the Pirates, try to extend home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-5, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Pirates +200; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Cardinals face the Marlins leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Miami had a 67-95...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy