The USFL's first weekend of games isn't quite finished yet. Sunday's triple-header took a hit due to the weather in Birmingham, Alabama. It started when the first game between the Michigan Panthers and Houston Gamblers was delayed an hour, and concluded with the nightcap between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers getting postponed (the game will now be played Monday at 7 p.m. ET).

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO