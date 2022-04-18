ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Red Sox play the Twins with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4)

Boston; Monday, 11:10 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0); Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -141, Twins +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home last season. The Red Sox averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 4.83 ERA while averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

